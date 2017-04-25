× Illinois man admits fatally stabbing wife with screwdriver

MCHENRY, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death with a screwdriver in 2015.

The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reported Monday that 46-year-old Javier Bahena-Arellano of McHenry entered the plea in exchange for a 30-year prison term. Officials say he stabbed 42-year-old Francisca Quintero-Montoya at an Elk Grove Village hospital.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Denise Loiterstein says the couple and family were at the hospital grieving the death of her brother from a heart attack. Loiterstein says Bahena-Arellano believed his wife was cheating on him, retrieved a screwdriver from his truck and followed Quintero-Montoya into a restroom, where he locked the door and stabbed her. Prosecutors say relatives heard her screaming and tried to rescue her.

They had been married 20 years.

