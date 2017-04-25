× Illinois prison on lockdown after assault that injured staff

MENARD, Ill. (AP) _ A weekend assault at a southern Illinois prison that resulted in injuries has led to the transfer of several inmates to other institutions.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman says staff at Menard Correctional Center and inmates involved in the Sunday altercation were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Nicole Wilson says in a statement that upon completion of an investigation the Corrections Department will refer the case to the Randolph County state’s attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

Wilson did not say how many staff members and inmates were involved in the altercation.

Menard is located along the Mississippi River about 60 miles south of St. Louis. It has been on lockdown since the incident. That means inmates aren’t allowed visitors.