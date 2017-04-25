Imo’s for Kids Day with Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-This is Variety Week and FOX 2 along with KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of Variety The Children's Charity of St. Louis. We've turned the anchor desk and our reporting over to some very special guests!

Variety Kid Andrew Tollefson and Kelly Imo joined us on the morning show to discuss Imo's for Kids Day!

The event will take place all day Wednesday, April 26th. All participating Imo's restaurants will donate 10 to 20 percent of the sales to Variety.

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis has been helping children with physical and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential for more than 80 years.

To learn more visit: varietystl.org or imospizza.com