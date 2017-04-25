Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - No one moves massive amounts of cargo faster and and more effectively than the United States Military. Maybe that's why JDog Junk Removal and hauling is growing so quickly. It's a national franchise and William Megl is now bringing Jdog to St. Louis.

JDog is a veteran owned and operated company dedicated to offering business ownership opportunities to veterans, active duty members of the U.S. Military, and their families.

