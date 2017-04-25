Laclede Gas workers to be laid to rest Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Funeral services are Tuesday for two Laclede Gas workers shot and killed last week.

The funeral for 52-year-old Bill Froelich begins at 10 a.m. at Schrader Funeral Home on Manchester Road in Ballwin. The service for Alex Boschert, 27, will also start at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Old Monroe, Missouri.

Police say the gunman, 51-year old Clinton Willis, killed the men last Thursday while they were working on the city’s northwest side. He then killed himself.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Willis was apparently upset over an electric bill.