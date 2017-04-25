Live wire testing starts for Delmar Loop Trolley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – The trolley wires are now hot in University City's Delmar Loop.

Live wire testing began early Tuesday morning.

Crews will be working every day from 7 am until 6 pm.

The wires run a total of 2.2 miles though the Delmar Loop to DeBaliviere Avenue to the Missouri History Museum.

The Trolley Project was the brainchild of long time loop business man Joe Edwards who wanted to bring a piece of history back to the Gateway City.

The trolley is still on schedule, and the cars should be on the streets of University City by late summer.

They are still looking for applicants for trolley operators.