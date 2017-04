Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI)-The Loop Trolley is powering up Tuesday. Crews will electrify the wires that will power the trolleys.

The live wire testing starts today and runs through Friday. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

The Loop Trolley is set to open for service later this summer. It will run a total of 2.2 miles through The Delmar Loop and on DeBaliviere Avenue to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.