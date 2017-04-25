× Melanie Moon leaving St. Louis television to join fiancée in Kuwait

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – KPLR 11 and FOX 2 have some bittersweet news to share. Anchor/reporter Melanie Moon is resigning to join her fiancée who is in Kuwait City for an assignment with the Boeing Company. Her last day is May 12, 2017.

Since early 2000, Melanie has devoted countless hours to area non-profits such as Variety, the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, Bark in the Park, The Mayor’s Ball, Salvation Army, St. Louis Fashion Week, Celebrate Fitness, and Making Strides for Breast Cancer, just to name a few.

An award-winning journalist, Melanie has been recognized four times by the Associated Press for her investigative reporting. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL, Melanie got her start in TV while still in college, anchoring a news segment on WCLF TV in Tampa, Florida.

Melanie studied telecommunications and journalism at the University of South Florida and later transferred to Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, where she graduated cum laude. She interned for a semester at CNN in Washington, D.C.

In addition to her journalistic skills, Melanie plays the harp and piano.

We wish her safe travels and much happiness.