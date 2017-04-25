× Missouri Supreme Court declines to rehear minimum wage dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would not rehear the case involving St. Louis’ push to raise the minimum wage to 11 dollars by 2018.

The state’s high court ruled last month that the city had the authority to make the increase, after a lower court ruled in favor of business groups who argued that state law mandates a $7.65 wage.

How and exactly when the city will make the move to $11 is still unclear. A spokesman for Mayor Krewson did not have a comment Tuesday night.