No longer famous; child star talks struggles and the spotlight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Actress Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days in the 1970s, likely died Saturday from stage four throat cancer. It was diagnosed just five months ago.

The 56-year-old's final years were troubled as she lived a life out of the spotlight in Indiana with her second husband. There were many tabloid stories of alcohol and drug abuse and money problems, all issues that are said to have started as her acting career ended.

There is a St. Louis woman who was once a child actress and she was also in the running for a part on Happy Days. Julie Piekarski Probst joins us on the morning show to discuss being a child star and the struggles some face as they grow up and are no longer in the spotlight.

Julie was a Muny kid who became a Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club, which aired on KPLR 11 in the 1970s.

She also played Sue Ann Weaver on NBC's The Facts of Life.