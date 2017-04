Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that happened at 18th and Clark in downtown St. Louis just after 8:30 pm Tuesday night. Police tell Fox 2 that a man was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting followed an argument at the near-by bus station.

Officers on the scene said the suspects are known to law enforcement.