School bus collides with box truck in Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH, IL (KTVI) - An accident involving a box truck and a school bus has shut down state route 161 at County road just south of Mid-America Airport. No children were injured in the crash.

The driver of the truck is suffering injuries. Arch helicopter will take the accident victim to the hospital. The driver has injuries to a leg and arm.

First responders are in the area working on clearing the accident scene. The road is shut down as while crews work on removing the damaged vehicles.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.