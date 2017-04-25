Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms could lead to flooding for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- After several warm and dry days, wet weather is returning to the FOX 2 viewing area for the rest of the week. Rain and thunderstorms arrive on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the St. Louis region. Some severe weather will be possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing the chance of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The region will see a brief break from the wet weather Thursday before multiple rounds of rain arrive for Friday through Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected throughout the day Saturday.

By the time the rain exits on Sunday, the five day rainfall total could be 3″ to 4″ or even higher. With that much rain over a short time span, flooding will be likely. Those who live near creeks, streams, and rivers should remain watchful all weekend long.

Rain & t-storms Wednesday. Some severe weather poss. late afternoon/evening, w/ large hail, damaging wind gusts, & possible tornadoes #stlwx pic.twitter.com/tPr6dbHNIH — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) April 25, 2017