ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The City of St. Louis has been given preliminary approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to move forward with the idea of privatizing of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

In a proposal last month, former Mayor Francis Slay said the move could make available millions of dollars to be used for other city owned projects.

