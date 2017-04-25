× State Fair foundation seeks ‘Illinoisan of the Day’ nominees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois State Fair is looking for Illinoisans worthy of an honor at this summer’s fair.

Officials with the Illinois State Fair Museum Foundation said this week they are seeking nominees for the “Illinoisan of the Day” award. The nonprofit organization that supports the fair will spotlight ten individuals each day of the fair, which takes place Aug. 10-20.

Nominees have to be at least 25 years old and should be involved in youth programs, service activities, agricultural groups and a dedication to volunteerism and community service.

Winners will be contacted by phone and announced at an annual event for the foundation on July 15.

To nominate someone, visit the foundation’s website at www.statefairmuseum.org.

The deadline to nominate someone is June 24.