ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It's a whole new prom experience you can have with your daughter or friends and it benefits a great cause. Toni Byrd with Dress for Success Midwest and Brooke Emshoff with the Hard Rock Cafe talk about the "Mom Prom."

Tickets are $45, which includes desserts, two drink tickets and prom pictures, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Connect to Success.

THE MOM PROM!

Saturday, May 20th

7:00pm - 11:00pm

Hard Rock Cafe St. Louis

1820 Market St.

314-621-7625