Victim of ATV crash found dead in Crawford County creek

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO (KTVI)- A body discovered in a Crawford County creek was the victim of an ATV crash. Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at Crabtree Rd. and the Huzzah Creek bridge Tuesday morning for a report of a body found in the creek. With the help of the Highway Patrol, deputies were able to recover the body from the creek.

An investigation determined that the deceased was involved in an ATV accident which led the person to be thrown from an ATV into the water. The death is believed to be an accident.

Investigators are still working to positively ID the person. No name will be released until family is notified.