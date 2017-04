× Blues cancel playoff rally due to weather

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Because of looming bad weather, the St. Louis Blues and Fox Sports Midwest have cancelled a fan rally ahead of Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Nashville Predators.

The rally was to take place in the plaza outside Scottrade Center.

The Blues open their second-round series against the Predators at 7 p.m. Gates open at Scottrade Center at 5:30 p.m.