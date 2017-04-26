Blues fans hopeful in series against Nashville Predators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis Blues fans are disappointed their team lost to the Nashville Predators but they still believe their team can win the series. Nashville defeated the Blues 4-3 Wednesday night at the Scottrade Center. The Blues fell behind 2-0 but tied the game at 3 before giving up a goal late in the 3rd period.

“It’s okay they still have plenty more chances,” said one Blues fan who watched the game at Ballpark Village.

“We’ve been getting scoring from all over our lines so I think just keeping that energy high and not giving up will be the key,” said another fan.

The Blues will play again Friday night at the Scottrade Center before the series moves to Nashville next week.