Blues host Predators in Game 1 at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Let's go Blues!

The St. Louis Blues open round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday night at Scottrade Center, hosting the Nashville Predators.

The teams are familiar with each other. Both play in the Central Division.

Each team is looking for its first Stanley Cup title. They're meeting in the playoffs for the first time.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 along with FOX Sports Midwest and the Blues are inviting you to a Playoff Plaza Party before the game. Join us for music, food and drinks outside Scottrade Center at 3:30 p.m.

We`ll be selling limited edition 'Fight like Arianna' bracelets for $5 to support her fight against cancer. Proceeds will benefit the Children`s Neuroblastoma Cancer Foundation.

Fans can also buy a limited edition Skate Koozie for $10 to support Autism Awareness Month.