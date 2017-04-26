Cardinals postpone game against Blue Jays due to weather

Posted 12:01 pm, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, April 26, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez talks with catcher Yadier Molina at the end of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 2, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Cardinals announced that their game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to weather.

According to a news release, the teams will make up tonight’s game on Thursday, April 27 at 6:15 p.m. as part of a day/night split double-header.

Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:15
p.m. make-up game.

The first game tomorrow will start as scheduled at 12:45 p.m., with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. make-up game.