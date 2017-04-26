Residents evacuated after house explosion in Baden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a building explosion in Baden. It happened around 8:30 a.m. at a vacant home in the 8600 block of Oriole Street, south of the Halls Ferry Circle.

The Collapse Rescue Task Force has been requested.

According to a tweet from the fire department, one structure is completely destroyed and they are checking adjacent structures for natural gas levels. Laclede Gas officials say there is no imminent danger.

There is no word on any injuries. The adjacent structures have been evacuated.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

