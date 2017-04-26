Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY… April 27, 2017:

A break in the wet pattern on Thursday…partly sunny skies and a little on the cool side…but it is just a break in the wet…then more waves of rain and storms Friday, Saturday and into Sunday morning…storms and heavy rain again possible…cool with the wet. The main features in this run…heavy rain, flooding on roads and small rivers, streams and creeks and some severe storms…lets stay up to date….flood concerns on the big rivers will need to play out some here…than would be late weekend into next week.