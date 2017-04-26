× Edwardsville Guard Mark Smith chooses Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI)- One of the most remarkable college basketball recruiting stories in recent memory came to a close Wednesday night, as Edwardsville High School Guard Mark Smith committed to play for the University of Illinois. .

Smith was a onetime pitching recruit who had pledged to play baseball for the University of Missouri before an arm injury. Instead, he focused his senior season on basketball and turned in a performance that earned him a four star ranking, the title of Mr. Basketball in Illinois, plus scholarship offers and coaching visits from some of the biggest names in college basketball. He made late official recruiting visits to Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State.