Experts recommend changes to improve diversity at university

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ University of Illinois officials say a team of outside experts has issued a report with suggestions for improving diversity and inclusion on campus, including creating a new vice chancellor for diversity position.

Officials said in a news release Tuesday that a team of education and community planning experts from around the country visited the main campus in February and conducted interviews.

The report says current diversity efforts on campus are decentralized, making it unclear what office or unit is “ultimately responsible for advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion at Illinois.”

Chancellor Robert Jones says it’s clear there’s a gap to close and the report offers “tangible actions.”

The review follows a 2016 strategic plan that calls for improving diversity efforts.