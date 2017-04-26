Free Trip Tuesday to Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort!

Better Than A Hotel, As Much Fun As A Theme Park!

Remember the good old days when families had fun laughing and spending time together? At Jellystone Park, we understand the importance of strengthening family bonds and creating great memories. That’s why we’re dedicated to providing the absolute best in wholesome, affordable entertainment for the entire family.

Guests rave about our warm, kid friendly atmosphere and ’round the clock activities. A full time Rec Director is on hand to make sure there’s never a dull moment. Exciting theme events and planned activities change weekly including a Mardi Gras Bash week, Inflatable Games week, Carnival Weekend, Artist in Training week and SO MUCH MORE.

One family of four will receive a prize package including:

2 night stay in a TWO bedroom cottage at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort in Eureka MO – Cottage sleeps six and features two bedrooms, kitchen, bath and sitting area. A covered dining porch and outdoor grill make family picnics a breeze! Plus, your cabin as a fire pit so your family can end the perfect day roasting S’Mores and telling tales. When you come to Jellystone, amenities include pool, mini-golf, video arcade, train rides, arts & crafts, a variety of outdoor games like sand volleyball, dunk tanks, playground, arts& crafts, activities host and much, much more! Golf car rental for getting around Jellystone 25 arcade tokens Unlimited mini-golf and train rides $25 certificate to spend at the gift shop Novelty cartoon family photo to help take home the memories Plenty of bear hugs from Yogi Bear AND, we’re throwing in 4 tickets to Six Flags St. Louis PLUS, $100 VISA card from Gateway RV & Powersports



Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Contest rules