Guards at St. Louis lockup streamed Netflix while inmate killed himself

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A report from the Missouri Department of Corrections shows guards at a St. Louis facility neglected their duties. An inmate committed suicide in his cell and was dead for several hours before being discovered. Surveillance footage from the St. Louis Community Release Center shows guards were on their cellphones and watched movies on Netflix instead of conducting mandated security checks.

The facility is located just north of downtown, in the 1600 block of N. 1st Street.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch filed an open records request with the Missouri Department of Corrections. The report, completed at the end of January, was delivered to the Post-Dispatch last week.