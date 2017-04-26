Guerrilla Street Food Alliance Dinner

Posted 12:21 pm, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14PM, April 26, 2017

There's a special dining event you might want to check out. Guerrilla Street Food co-owner Joel Crespo and executive chef Nowell Gata visit Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about what they're calling an alliance dinner.