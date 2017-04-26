× Illinois board to consider Hastert’s state lawmaker pension

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois officials are poised to consider the status of the pension Dennis Hastert receives for the time he served in the state’s General Assembly.

The Illinois General Assembly Retirement System’s board of trustees is scheduled to consider the former U.S. House Speaker’s $28,000 annual pension on Wednesday morning during a meeting in the state Capitol.

The Daily Herald in Arlington Heights reports that the board’s executive secretary is recommending that it approve a reduced lawmakers’ pension of about $9,000 annually for Hastert.

Hastert is serving a 15-month prison term in a hush-money case that stemmed from his sexual abuse of students when he taught at an Illinois public school more than 35 years ago. He also received pension funds for his time as teacher and tenure in Congress.