CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI) – A lightning strike ignited a natural gas fire in a Chesterfield neighborhood. Monarch Fire Protection District Firefighters and Laclede Gas are at the scene on Sunflower Court. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/nmY8yvOtPX — Monarch Firefighters (@MonarchOutreach) April 26, 2017