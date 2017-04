× Margie’s Money Saver: Women’s dresses on sale at Bon Ton

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-It’s a clearance sale dropping designer dresses to under $20!

Right now at Bon Ton online, there are hundreds of brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Nine West, Anne Klein, Guess and more!

Add a coupon code and you can get many styles for just $19.87. Get free shipping with your $75 purchase.

Coupon Code: FFMLRTRAS17

To learn more visit: bonton.com