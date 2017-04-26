Missouri fraternity challenges Carrie Underwood over Blues playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO (KTVI)-The men of Sigma Pi Fraternity at Mizzou have issued a challenge on Twitter to Nashville Predators fan and American Idol winner, Carrie Underwood.

"Hi Carrie Underwood. I'm Tim Schweiss with Sigma Pi in Columbia, Missouri, and we've got a bet we want to make with you. If the Predators win the next series against the Blues, we'll all come down and donate 200 community service hours to the charity of your choice in Nashville. But if the Blues win, you host a concert in Columbia, Missouri, and all the proceeds go to a charity of our choice. Your move. One more thing, let's go Blues!"

Since the challenge was posted, it has received over 2,000 re-tweets. So far, Underwood, who is married to Predators Center Mike Fisher, has not responded.