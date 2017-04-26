× Missouri State Auditor releases blistering audit of the Ferguson’s Municipal Court

FERGUSON, MO (KTVI) – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a blistering audit of the Ferguson Municipal Court. Galloway released her findings downtown this morning at the Wainwright State Office Building. The audit looked at the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

Galloway says the audit found that the Ferguson Municipal Court was in disarray with disorganized case files and uncooperative workers. Some files were in an unsecured storage garage with water and mold damage. Galloway says her team also discovered $26,000 in illegal fees charged to citizens and some $1,500 in missing money.

“This audit provides another example of what is wrong with the municipal court system and the mismanagement and abuse that can take place. A court operating in this manner should not be entrusted with the responsibility of making decisions that have real and significant consequences for individuals and their lives,” said Galloway.

The audit was done before Ferguson entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice. Ferguson leaders say many changes have been made and more work is continuing to make sure that the court is complying with all laws.

Galloway tells us her team will return to Ferguson later this year to see what kind of progress has been made.