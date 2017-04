Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - We love the Clydesdales in St. Louis. well ,the Poole family of JFP Equine in Waterloo, Illinois has been around them for years. They raise, train and sell the horses.

Barclay Poole talks about his horse named Ace who is going up for sale this weekend at the National Equestrian Center in Wentzville.

National Clydesdale Sale

Friday & Saturday

National Equestrian Center

6880 Lake St. Louis Blvd.

Lake St. Louis

636-561-8080

More information: JFPEquine.com