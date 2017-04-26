× Off-duty police officer involved in fatal motorcycle accident

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – An off-duty St. Louis police officer struck and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon while driving in a Creve Coeur neighborhood.

The accident happened around 3:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Olive Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Olive from N. Compton. As the motorcyclist approached the intersection of Olive and Cardinal, the off-duty officer attempted to turn westbound onto Olive from Cardinal. The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the officer’s private vehicle.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer, 24, was not injured and remained at the scene. Police said he’s cooperating with the investigation.

The exact cause of the accident has not been determined. It could take another four to six weeks for that information to be discovered and made public. Toxicology results won’t be ready for another 12 to 16 weeks.