× School bus accident on Chippewa in south city

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police and ambulances were dispatched to a south city neighborhood Wednesday following accident involving a school bus.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Chippewa Boulevard and Macklind Avenue, which sits along the border of the North and South Hampton neighborhoods.

The school bus was cut off by a moving vehicle, swerved to avoid traffic, and crashed into three cars in a parking lot.

Approximately 20 students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Three students were taken off the bus and brought to a hospital for evaluation.