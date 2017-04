× Shooting near Walgreens in north county – Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI) – One person was shot outside a Walgreens in a north St. Louis County municipality Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting took place before 1 p.m. at the corner of Lucas-Hunt Road and W. Florissant Avenue, that’s in the Country Club Hills area.

