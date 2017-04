Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Superheroes are the idols lots of children look up to and can learn from. A fun event on Saturday showcases the magic powers of superheroes, putting kids in the middle of the action.

Wendy Voyer, a health educator for HealthWorks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the upcoming Superhero Training Day.

Superhero Training Day

Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Healthworks! Kids’ Museum St. Louis

1100 Macklind Ave. 63110