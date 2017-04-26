Threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) -There is a severe thunderstorm and heavy rain threat for Wednesday. Storms are intensifying within a band that extends from south central Missouri into Arkansas. Conditions are such that this band is going to make slow eastward progress while individual storm elements within the line move rapidly northeast.

It appears as though thunderstorms will begin to build northeast across the region by late Wednesday morning with the greatest potential threat from severe weather being southeast of I-44 in MO and along/south of I-70 in Illinois. Within that zone, I am most concerned about areas from near Fredericktown up to about Nashville, IL for early this afternoon.

The main concerns will be from damaging wind gusts and large hail within the highlighted region in orange. There will also be some potential for quick hitting, rain-wrapped tornadoes especially for areas between Fredericktown, MO and Nashville, IL during the afternoon.

In addition to the severe threat heavy rain will be a real concern as this system is an efficient rain producer. 1″ to 3″ of rain is likely in many spots by midnight Wednesday.

For my weather followers who suffer from weather anxiety, please just relax. This does not have the look of a high end event but there could be some severe storms in the areas I described above. Just stay weather aware and be prepared to take shelter if and when the storms approach.

