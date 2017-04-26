3 murdered in Pawn Lawn; suspects at-large

PINE LAWN, MO (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating a triple shooting Wednesday morning in Pawn Lawn. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Rosewood.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

The North County Police Cooperative is handling the case.

A search is underway for an old white police car with a black spotlight. It’s occupied by three black males. Another vehicle, a black Nissan Altima is also wanted. It’s occupied by one black male.

This is a developing story.