‘Variety’ kids help review Beauty and the Beast

Posted 10:22 am, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 10:04AM, April 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis. So we've turned the anchor desk over to some very special guests who are helping Kevin Steincross with his "Reel World" review of Beauty and the Beast.