‘Variety’ kids takeover the FOX 2 anchor desk

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis. We’ve turned the anchor desk over to some very special guests Holly Connor and Nick George who are helping with FOX2 News in the Morning.

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis has been helping children with physical and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential for more than 80 years.

Dominic LaFiore helping Glenn Zimmerman with his morning weather report

Drew Davis helping Monica Adams with morning traffic

Keira Cromwell helping the morning crew with breaking news

Lana Hill helping Pilot John Brubaker in FOX2 Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox

Kaci Conley helping You Paid for It investigator Elliott Davis

Josie helping Kevin Steincross with his “Reel World” review of Beauty and the Beast

To learn more visit: varietystl.org