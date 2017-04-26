‘Variety’ kids takeover the FOX 2 anchor desk

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis. We’ve turned the anchor desk over to some very special guests Holly Connor and Nick George who are helping with FOX2 News in the Morning.
Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis has been helping children with physical and intellectual disabilities reach their full potential for more than 80 years.
Dominic LaFiore helping Glenn Zimmerman with his morning weather report
Drew Davis helping Monica Adams with morning traffic
Keira Cromwell helping the morning crew with breaking news
Lana Hill helping Pilot John Brubaker in FOX2 Bommarito Automotive Sky Fox
Kaci Conley helping You Paid for It investigator Elliott Davis
Josie helping Kevin Steincross with his “Reel World” review of Beauty and the Beast
To learn more visit: varietystl.org