Wednesday is ‘Giving Day’ for the American Red Cross

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The American Red Cross is recognizing Wednesday as "Giving Day." It is the day when the organization asks for donations from the American public.

Red Cross workers in communities nationwide have responded to an unusually high number of multi-family fires. There are more than three times the number in 2016.

The organization's President and CEO Gail McGovern says donations are important to the Red Cross' survival.

"Today is Giving Day at the American Red Cross. It's our third annual Giving Day and it's a day where we ask our viewers to consider giving a gift to the American Red Cross. We're not a government agency, everything we do is because of the generosity of the American public and we respond to 64,000 disasters every year and so we're asking people to step up, help us out, and help people that are victims of a disaster and have lost absolutely everything." said Gail McGovern.

Donate here: https://givingday.redcross.org/