What can parents do to teach their children about financial planning?

Many parents are challenged when drawing the line between the cost of raising their children versus teaching them to be financially independent. Whether parents are allowing children to live at home once they reach adulthood, or continuing to pay some of their bills after they move out, or are married, that separation can be difficult to address.

Matt Allgeyer, a financial adviser at Wamhoff Financial Planning & Accounting Services, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to offer advice to parents.

1. Arm your children with financial knowledge so they can make good decisions

• Many in the younger generation lack this knowledge.

• Teach your children what it means to manage their finances

• What is a credit card, and what is 'credit' in general?

• How to manage their bills

• How much of their paycheck they should save and where

• Share a secret that helped you separate your finances from your parents

2. Help them set goals

• Work with them to establish a budget.

• Set milestones that will get them to financial independence, celebrate the achievement of those milestones.

• Recognize that some transition period may be necessary. There may be a period of time in which you must help them with their bills, but working towards their budget and financial goals will help define what that transition period looks like.

3. Don’t be afraid to let them stumble

• Many parents are tempted to bail their kids out when they get into trouble. Resist that urge.

• Remember that it’s healthy for them to experience some turmoil in life, and take responsibility for coming up with solutions.

• We learn from our mistakes, and in many cases, failing is the very key to finding success.

4. Highlight the advantages of automating their savings

• Stress the need for automated retirement or 401(k) savings as well as emergency savings.

• Demonstrate the value of how money grows over time, and encourage them to start saving early even if it is a little at a time.

5. Show empathy

• Try to help them by giving advice without giving money.

• Keep the conversation positive.

• Share stories of your own money mistakes and some of your greatest money triumphs. That helps them understand that you’ve been there and know what they’re going through.

• Ask how they’re feeling, and what ideas they may have for their financial situation.