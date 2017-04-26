Who’s Your SuperMom? Tell us to win tickets to Six Flags!

Six Flags is kicking off a Super Hero Summer by recognizing the Super Moms of the World including right here in our area! Do you have a Super Mom or know of one?

If so, tell us who she is and what makes her super and we may choose her to be recognized along with 18 other Super Moms at Six Flags St. Louis on Saturday, May 13.

Our 19 Super Mom’s will be recognized during a ceremony at the park on Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 AM. In addition, these special women will receive complimentary tickets and a meal for a family of four to Six Flags St. Louis, free parking, Flash Passes and a Souvenir Sports Bottle. To be eligible, nominees must be 18 years of age or older, a mom and be able attend the event at Six Flags St. Louis on May 13.

Prize package may be used another day, but attendance at the ceremony is required on May 13.