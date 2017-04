Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Add a little color to your yard next spring. This Sunday you can get a free bag of tulip and daffodil bulbs while supplies last. Brightview Landscaping horticulturist Shelby Bunge has the details.

11th Annual Flower Bulb Giveaway

Sunday

Coffee Available At 7am

Bulb Giveaway Begins At 9am

Habitat for Humanity St. Louis ReStore

2117 Sams Dr.

Behind Sam's Club In Des Peres

More information: HabitatStl.org