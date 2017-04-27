Babysitter accused of molesting kids may have victims in several counties: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A 23-year-old California woman who – along with her boyfriend – is accused of molesting children she was babysitting, may have had victims in several different counties, according to police.

Carlsbad authorities believe Brittney Lyon possibly victimized other kids outside the San Diego area, including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, authorities said Thursday.

Lyon, who also went by the alias Lauren Allen, was arrested last July on suspicion of eight counts lewd and lascivious acts on children, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

On Thursday, police said they were looking for other potential victims in the case, and were requesting the public's help to locate families who hired Lyon to babysit.

Lyon advertised her services on multiple websites, including care.com, sitter.com and sittercity.com, according to investigators.

She is accused of repeatedly taking two young girls she was sitting to the home of her boyfriend, 23-year-old Samuel Cabrera Jr., and filming while he allegedly sexually molested them, according to police and prosecutors.

During the investigation, police found "a ton of recorded material" connected to the case, including computers, hard drives and GoPro cameras, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported at the time.

“So much of it, it will take a while to sift through it,” Carlsbad police Lt. Marc Reno said.

In addition to taking the victims to her boyfriend's place and videotaping the alleged abuse, she also helped undress the young victims in some instances, San Diego County Prosecutors Jodi Breton said following the couple's arrest.

“She tricked the parents and the children into thinking they were going to be doing something fun" before betraying them, Breton told the Union-Tribune.

As of Thursday, Lyon and Cabrera remained behind bars and are each being held on $2.6 million bail, inmate records showed.

Anyone who hired, or knows someone who used, the suspect as a babysitter is urged to call Carlsbad police Detective Steve Stallman at 760-931-2293.