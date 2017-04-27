Better Business Bureau: Charity Warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Warmer weather means more outdoor activities, including 5k runs and one mile walks. Unfortunately spring and summer also can bring out scammers trying to cheat you out of your money.

Chris Thetford, with the Better Business Bureau, talks about how you can protect yourself.

Chris says since 'The March for Babies' in 1970, the first nationwide charity walk in history, fun runs and charity walks have become so popular that there`s one almost every weekend. Some established walks, 'Walk for a Cure' draw enormous crowds, helping charities raise money by providing a festive atmosphere that runners and volunteers enjoy.

Some charity walks are well-organized and supervised by responsible companies and charities. Though there are times when a few walks have disappointed both runners and the charities that could have benefited from them by failing to live up to expectations. Occasionally, runs have been canceled and participants have had difficulty obtaining refunds of entry fees.

Better Business Bureau advises runners to check out any company that is sponsoring a run or walk as well as the charity behind it.

A BBB Business Profile, available at bbb.org, will show a rating from A+ down to F that takes into account factors including how long a company has been in business, whether it has had complaints and how the company has responded to them.

Read your entry form and look for terms and conditions that may cover whether your fee is refundable if the event is canceled. Keep your receipt or a copy of the registration form in case you need it later.

If a charity is involved, check its BBB Charity Review, which will show whether it meets BBB`s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. It`s a good idea to contact the charity to find out whether the charity is running the event or if it`s using a fund-raising company.

Ask how much of the entry fee you pay will go to the charity and how much to the fundraiser.

BBB tips for fun run participants include:

• Do your research. Check out the company`s BBB Business Profile or a charity`s BBB Charity Review before signing up at www.bbb.org or by calling 314-645-3300.

• Understand the terms and conditions. In some cases, promoters say on their websites that they don`t offer refunds, but many consumers don`t read the fine print before paying.

• Check with the venue. Contact the city, park or other venue to confirm that promoters have filed necessary paperwork to schedule the event.

• Pay with a credit card. Charges made on a credit card can be disputed after a purchase or donation, whereas debit, cash or wire transfer transactions cannot.

• Keep documentation of your order. After completing the online registration process, you should receive a confirmation receipt. Print out and keep a copy of the confirmation and any supporting documentation for future reference.

• Check out the charity. If the event promoters claim a portion of the proceeds will go to charity, check the charity out on www.bbb.org. If you have any doubts, call the charity to confirm that they are benefiting from the run and request a copy of their IRS form 990 to learn how the charity spends its contributions. Be wary of charities with names that sound like or are similar to established charities.

For more BBB tips and information, go to bbb.org or call (573) 996-8965.