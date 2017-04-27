× Body of missing girl found in Illinois home

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say the body of a 1 1/2-year-old girl who was reported missing from a northern Illinois community has been found inside a home.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement it searched the Joliet home late Wednesday along with the FBI and found Semaj Crosby dead around midnight.

The sheriff’s office says the search was conducted “with the assistance of an attorney the family had obtained,” but didn’t immediately say whose home it was.

An autopsy is planned Thursday to determine cause of death.

Hundreds of police and volunteers searched for Semaj since her disappearance was reported late Tuesday. Authorities had said her mother last saw the toddler in the front yard of their home in Joliet Township, a community about 40 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.