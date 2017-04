Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Country music fans know about Meghan Linsay by her velvety voice but she's making headlines for another reason. In February, she was bitten in the face by a Brown Recluse Spider, which left a hole in her cheek.

Although the healing process has been slow and painful, Meghan has been documenting her progress on Instagram.

It is that time of year again, when the creepy crawlies come out.

Dermatologist Dr. Madhavi Kandula shares more.